Human Rights Watch Film Festival comes to MOPA

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's a documentary called "Blood is on the Doorstep." The film is one of six dynamic films appearing at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

The Human Rights Watch Film Festival returns to MOPA on February 1 – 4, 2018.

Now in its eighth year, the festival presents a unique program encompassing six films and discussions that address a wide range of human rights issues from around the world.

Filmmakers and Human Rights Watch experts will be present to discuss many of the issues raised by films and their impact around the world.

The films inspire viewers to picture a better world and take action to create it.

Visiting Morning Extra is Film Director Erik Ljung, who's an Ocean Beach resident and former SDSU Graduate, along with Joaquin Ortiz, Director of Innovation at the museum.

For more information on the festival, click here.

