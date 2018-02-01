Singing Scout: Girl sings Taylor Swift cookie parody

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's the Girl Scout Cookie season and one Brownie in Poway is using a Taylor Swift song to ask the question: "Are you ready for it?"
In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff shows us the music video everyone is talking about.
See Ella's full music video below:
9-year old Brownie in Poway sings Taylor Swift’s song “Ready for it” to sell Girl Scout Cookies. Watch tonight in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego #TaylorSwift #Adorable pic.twitter.com/SS9GIL6S4k— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) February 1, 2018
Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.
It's the Girl Scout Cookie season and one Brownie in Poway is using a Taylor Swift song to ask the question: "Are you ready for it?"
The first Ronald McDonald house opened in 1974 and since then, 365 have been built across the world.
The Farmers Insurance Open boasts the most famous faces in golf, but this year, one face outshines them all.
A ten-year-old boy from Oceanside is using his artistic talent to help a horse trainer who was badly burned in the Lilac Fire.
One of San Diego's most decorated war heroes has died at the age of 98. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Poway to say farewell to a legend.
People who take their pets to Del Mar's dog beach wanted to know who planted the incredible garden there.
Surfers in the North County are rallying to support a 16-year-old girl who was diagnosed with brain cancer.
Two years ago, residents in Del Dios knew a dying red eucalyptus tree needed to be cut down or turned into art.