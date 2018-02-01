Singing Scout: Girl sings Taylor Swift cookie parody

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's the Girl Scout Cookie season and one Brownie in Poway is using a Taylor Swift song to ask the question: "Are you ready for it?"

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff shows us the music video everyone is talking about.

See Ella's full music video below:

9-year old Brownie in Poway sings Taylor Swift’s song “Ready for it” to sell Girl Scout Cookies. Watch tonight in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego #TaylorSwift #Adorable pic.twitter.com/SS9GIL6S4k — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) February 1, 2018

