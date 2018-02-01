Singing Scout: Girl sings Taylor Swift cookie parody - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Singing Scout: Girl sings Taylor Swift cookie parody

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's the Girl Scout Cookie season and one Brownie in Poway is using a Taylor Swift song to ask the question: "Are you ready for it?" 

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff shows us the music video everyone is talking about. 

See Ella's full music video below:  

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.

