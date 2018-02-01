Police search for more victims of alleged Walmart pervert

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — 52-year-old Richard Shaw Jr. is accused of putting his cell phone under bathroom stalls to record women on Tuesday.

One of them busted him, tipping off security.

Cell phone video News 8 obtained from a Walmart shopper shows the commotion outside the women's restroom Tuesday night as store security guards tried to restrain an accused predator in a white shirt and jeans.

They kept him cornered until San Diego police arrived and took him into custody.

"What we have here, is kind of a shocking case," said Lt. Andra Brown.

Lt. Brown says the suspect Shaw of National City secretly recorded shoppers and customers in the women's restroom at the Walmart on Shawline Street in Kearny Mesa three times this past Tuesday.

"All the recordings took place on January 30th, but they're in separate time increments: one section in the morning, one around noon, then one in the early evening," said Brown.

Investigators say they found video of 11 victims on his phone.

Police have identified all but three, which is why they are reaching out to the public for help.

"We'd really like you to give us a call and see if you're one of the ones who was, unfortunately videotaped," said Brown.

"Something was weird to my right," said customer Michelle Talley who first alerted security Tuesday night. "I saw a camera to my right as I was using the restroom, and then I looked under and I saw men's feet and then he snatched the camera from underneath the stall."

Talley then ran out to report him to make sure he didn't get away.

"We really want to get justice for all of these victims, and it's very important they come forward so he can be charged with everything he should be charged with," said Lt. Brown.