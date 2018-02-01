Beaches reopen after closure order due to sewage

Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'

A Massachusetts grandmother worried that no one would believe her story of meeting Beyonce before the Grammys _ until a picture of her star-struck reaction appeared on the singer's Instagram page.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines were reopened to swimmers Thursday following a closure order issued last month in response to sewage flowing from the Tijuana River.



The order extended from the U.S.-Mexico border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.



Water quality testing confirmed the sewage flows are no longer impacting the beaches, according to the county Department of Environmental Health.



An order lifted last month also affected the shoreline as far north as Silver Strand State Beach in Coronado.



The closures were announced during the rainstorm in early January.

