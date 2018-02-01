Beaches reopen after closure order due to sewage - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Beaches reopen after closure order due to sewage

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines were reopened to swimmers Thursday following a closure order issued last month in response to sewage flowing from the Tijuana River.

The order extended from the U.S.-Mexico border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

Water quality testing confirmed the sewage flows are no longer impacting the beaches, according to the county Department of Environmental Health.

An order lifted last month also affected the shoreline as far north as Silver Strand State Beach in Coronado.

The closures were announced during the rainstorm in early January.

