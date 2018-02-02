Gas prices going up, could reach $4 a gallon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you've been driving around, you've probably noticed the prices at the pump are starting to go up.

Gas prices are running well over $3 a gallon in San Diego County and experts say if this trend continues, we could soon be paying as much as $4 a gallon.

As fuel prices continue to edge upward, drivers are doing a double take, and acccelerating their anger.

While the cost of unleaded gasoline in the state of California is now $3.30 a gallon, here in San Diego, it surpasses $3.37 - up 25 cents in the past month, according to AAA.

One year ago, it was more than half a dollar cheaper at $2.83 a gallon.

At a filling station in Kearny Mesa, customers cringed at the cost.

"I noticed today that it was pretty significant," said Angela Chea. "I usually fill up with 40 bucks - and now it's 60 bucks."

Many have questioned what exactly is driving this spike in petrol prices.

Experts at GasBuddy.com say this bump-up across the U.S. has been fueled by a rally in crude oil, which has risen to roughly $65 a barrel - an 8 percent increase just in the past month.

Analysts say if this trend continues, Californians could see $4 a gallon gas by Memorial Day weekend.

"If that's the case, then we're staying home," said Chea who says she would cancel her family's planned road trip to the Bay Area.

Drivers like Danica Delarosario say they may take even more extreme measures.

"I'll have to get a bike then, and start biking," she said.