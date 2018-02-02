Thousands of marijuana convictions may be expunged

Thursday night the County Administration Building downtown was basked in a red glow to raise awareness about heart disease in women.
More and more local golf courses are closing down and developers are eyeballing the land to build new housing.
Prop 64 is making thousands of convictions for marijuana-related crimes eligible for reduction or even dismissal.
If you've been driving around, you've probably noticed the prices at the pump are starting to go up.
Two adorable Chihuahua puppies, found abandoned in the trash last month, have fetched themselves new homes. Brooks and Dunn went up for adoption Thursday and were quickly taken in by loving families. News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas with more on their story and some others also in need of loving homes.
The Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park shorelines were reopened to swimmers Thursday following a closure order issued last month in response to sewage flowing from the Tijuana River.
Veteran lawman David Nisleit, who has climbed the ranks of the San Diego Police Department for three decades, was named Thursday by Mayor Kevin Faulconer as the next head cop of the nation's eighth-largest city.
Marines at Camp Pendleton got their hands on some upgraded weaponry on Thursday. They spent the day practicing with the M-27 Infantry Automatic Rifle. News 8 photojournalist Kenny McGregor joined them on the firing lines for their training.
52-year-old Richard Shaw Jr. is accused of putting his cell phone under bathroom stalls to record women on Tuesday.
It's the Girl Scout Cookie season and one Brownie in Poway is using a Taylor Swift song to ask the question: "Are you ready for it?"