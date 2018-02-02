Meghan Markle Laughs Off Endeavor Awards Mix-Up, Helps Her Flustered Co-Presenter: Watch!

Meghan McCain is excited for her dad John McCain’s progress. The 81-year-old Arizona senator has been fighting a Stage 4 brain tumor, and she opened up about it on Thursday night’s The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
She may have scored an Oscar for playing the Queen, but Helen Mirren isn’t about to give any advice to Meghan Markle on stepping into a royal’s shoes!
That acting improvisation is paying off! Meghan Markle handled an awards show gaff like a pro on Thursday night.
Sometimes in life there are videos you never knew you needed. Kelly Clarkson and Seth Meyers day drinking together is one of those videos.
There’s finally a topic Chrissy Teigen won’t spill on! The 32-year-old model and TV personality is known for her candid takes on life in the celebrity world, but on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Lives with Andy Cohen, she refused to spill the tea on Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy.