Helen Mirren Says ‘Charming’ Meghan Markle Doesn’t Need Her Advice for Life as a Royal (Exclusive)

Julianne Hough and husband, Brooks Laich, are definitely still in their honeymoon period! The loved-up duo jetted off to Paris, France, for a romantic getaway, and Hough shared quite a few pics and PDA-filled videos in front of City of Light landmarks on Thursday.

