Handlers: Punxsutawney Phil sees 6 more weeks of winter

A man suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend and her aunt early Friday morning in the Trio's condominium near Lower Otay Lake turned up dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later in Los Angeles County, authorities reported.
From Clint Eastwood comes “The 15:17 to Paris,” which tells the real-life story of three men whose brave act turned them into heroes during a high-speed railway ride.
Hedgehogs are close relatives of shrews and moles. They are fairly common in the wild, but unlike their relatives aren’t considered a pest.
While the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles duke it out on the very cold field in Minnesota this Sunday during the Super Bowl, San Diego County residents can soak up the sunny weather and take advantage of County activities that totally top TV touchdowns.
Over the past few months, News 8 viewers say water bills that used to be in the hundreds of dollars are now, in some cases, in the thousands. But customers say they're not using any more water than usual. News 8 investigates the skyrocketing water bills in San Diego.
The Department of Environmental Health has issued a Boil Water Advisory and Public Notification effective immediately for the Live Oak Springs Water Company.
Flames tore through a heavily cluttered Oak Park home Friday, sending a plume of thick black smoke into the air east of downtown San Diego and leaving 10 people in need of emergency shelter.
No major weather changes are on tap for Friday as San Diego County continues to enjoy a spell of warm, dry and mostly sunny weather.
More and more local golf courses are closing down and developers are eyeballing the land to build new housing.
Thursday night the County Administration Building downtown was basked in a red glow to raise awareness about heart disease in women.