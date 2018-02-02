Massive RV fire spreads to home in Oak Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Massive RV fire spreads to home in Oak Park

Video Report By Kerri Lane, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Flames tore through a heavily cluttered Oak Park home Friday, sending a plume of thick black smoke into the air east of downtown San Diego and leaving 10 people in need of emergency shelter.

A recreational vehicle that began burning for unknown reasons sparked the non-injury residential structure fire in the 5000 block of Kalmia Street about 8:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

"When our crews arrived, there were several people outside the residence, and there were also people who were going in and out trying to recover belongings," SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. "They were directed to stay out of the home while the firefighters attacked the fire. This was a home where there were belongings stacked up very tightly inside."

It took the crews nearly 90 minutes to subdue the flames.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents secure interim shelter while arranging for permanent housing.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

Facebook Video: Firefighters battle massive RV fire in Oak Park

