Boil water order issued for Live Oak Springs Resort

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Department of Environmental Health has issued a Boil Water Advisory and Public Notification effective immediately for the Live Oak Springs Water Company.

The water system serves the Live Oak Springs resort including 92 residential homes, a recreational vehicle park, cabins, laundry facility, market with deli, and office/restaurant.



As a precaution, a Boil Water Advisory has been issued due to the loss of water system pressure within the distribution system.

The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect until laboratory analytical results confirm the absence of bacteria in the water supply



For more information on the Boil Water Advisory, please contact Rocky Vandergriff, Certified Water Operator, Live Oak Springs Water Company at (760) 427-4235.