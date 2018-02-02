Zoo Day: It's the hedgehog - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: It's the hedgehog

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hedgehogs are close relatives of shrews and moles. They are fairly common in the wild, but unlike their relatives aren’t considered a pest.

They live in forests, plains and deserts from Senegal to Sudan and southern Tanzania.

Hedgehogs roam throughout their small territory, spending most of the day sleeping.

If food is scarce, they may sleep for weeks at a time.

