The real-life heroes behind "The 15:17 to Paris" - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The real-life heroes behind "The 15:17 to Paris"

Posted: Updated:

NEWS 8 - From Clint Eastwood comes - The 15:17 to Paris, which tells the real-life story of three men whose brave act turned them into heroes during a high-speed railway ride.

In the early evening of August 21, 2015, the world watched in stunned silence as the media reported a thwarted terrorist attack on Thalys train #9364 bound for Paris—an attack prevented by three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe.

The film follows the course of the friends’ lives, from the struggles of childhood through finding their footing in life, to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack.

Throughout the harrowing ordeal, their friendship never wavers, making it their greatest weapon and allowing them to save the lives of the more than 500 passengers on board.

The heroic trio is comprised of Anthony Sadler, former Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, and former U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Spencer Stone, who play themselves in the film.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Canine Cannabis: San Diego's new marijuana product, for dogs

    Canine Cannabis: San Diego's new marijuana product, for dogs

    Friday, February 2 2018 8:29 PM EST2018-02-03 01:29:42 GMT

    Medical marijuana has been used for years by humans to treat different ailments.

     

    Medical marijuana has been used for years by humans to treat different ailments.

     

  • Mexico: Relationship with US closer than assumed

    Mexico: Relationship with US closer than assumed

    Friday, February 2 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-02-02 23:44:50 GMT

    Mexico's foreign relations secretary said Friday that it might come as a surprise but his country's relationship with the United States today is "more fluid" and "closer" than it was with previous U.S. administrations.

     

    Mexico's foreign relations secretary said Friday that it might come as a surprise but his country's relationship with the United States today is "more fluid" and "closer" than it was with previous U.S. administrations.

     

  • Man accused of killing his girlfriend and her aunt found dead

    Man accused of killing his girlfriend and her aunt found dead

    Friday, February 2 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-02-02 22:46:08 GMT

    A man suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend and her aunt early Friday morning in the Trio's condominium near Lower Otay Lake turned up dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later in Los Angeles County, authorities reported.

     

    A man suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend and her aunt early Friday morning in the Trio's condominium near Lower Otay Lake turned up dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later in Los Angeles County, authorities reported.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.