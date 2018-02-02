Man who sold ammo to Las Vegas shooter charged

San Diego Police are preparing for possible trouble at Chicano Park this weekend as a white nationalist group is scheduled to have a gathering at the park Saturday and counter demonstrators said they will be there too.
Pictures have poured in from News 8 viewers as we continue our Your Stories investigation about sudden, skyrocketing water bills.
Monster Jam returns to Petco Park Friday night, and with it a 10,000 pound truck the "Monster Mutt."
Mexico's foreign relations secretary said Friday that it might come as a surprise but his country's relationship with the United States today is "more fluid" and "closer" than it was with previous U.S. administrations.
A man suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend and her aunt early Friday morning in the Trio's condominium near Lower Otay Lake turned up dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later in Los Angeles County, authorities reported.
From Clint Eastwood comes “The 15:17 to Paris,” which tells the real-life story of three men whose brave act turned them into heroes during a high-speed railway ride.
Hedgehogs are close relatives of shrews and moles. They are fairly common in the wild, but unlike their relatives aren’t considered a pest.
While the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles duke it out on the very cold field in Minnesota this Sunday during the Super Bowl, San Diego County residents can soak up the sunny weather and take advantage of County activities that totally top TV touchdowns.