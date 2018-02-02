Healthy ‘Food Made Fresh’ delivered to your door

CARLSBAD, Calif. (NEWS 8) -- It can be difficult to eat healthy with work schedules and family activities but one North County company is offering a solution.

News 8 visited the kitchen of Food Made Fresh in Carlsbad to see how healthy dining can be affordable and taste great.

The name says it all, Food Made Fresh.

Every week, Chrissy Weir and her team of employees make about 400 meals out of a small, industrial kitchen in Carlsbad.

The company is part of the booming, meal prep and home delivery business.

“A lot of people work nine to five jobs and the last thing they want to do is come home and cook or shop. So, they'll order a good amount of food to cover their dinners or lunches,” said Weir, the owner of Food Made Fresh.

What makes Weir’s business unique is she does all the food preparation on her end.

“We make all of our own protein bars in house. We pack them up and they're so delicious,” she said.

Breakfasts, lunches and dinners are delivered to your home or business ready to eat, no preparation or cooking required.

“The food is great. It is healthy, fresh but tastes delicious. She uses a lot of spices so you don't think you're eating healthy but you are,” said customer Melissa Burstein.

Currently, the company delivers throughout the North County and all the way down the coast to Coronado.

“I run marathons and triathlons so it's knowing and trusting it's good for me,” said customer Jeff Scaturro.

After graduating from UCSD, Weir started a food blog and studied up on healthy food prep trends.

Now, at the age of 30 she's an entrepreneur.

“We don't even steam vegetables here. We roast everything slowly with flavor, with real olive oil and good healthy fat that allows your body to actually digest,” said Weir.

The menu includes both vegetarian and meals with meat.

“These are sweet potatoes and we like to get them super toasty with a little bit of caramelization and crunch to them,” she said.

Recently, Weir added drinks like skinny lemonade sweetened with maple syrup.

“It's a secret blend but of chlorophyll, aloe and lemon juice,” Weir said.

And since Food Made Fresh is locally owned, they’re always open to suggestions from customers.

“If you have a kid who’s a little bit picky let us know. We love to put things on our menu that help everybody in your family,” Weir added.

The minimum weekly order is $35, which includes free delivery. Lunch and dinner items range in price from $10 to $20.