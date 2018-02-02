Dalmatian Driver: This monster turns into an angel around animals

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Monster Jam returns to Petco Park Friday night, and with it a 10,000 pound truck the "Monster Mutt."

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff met the woman who drives the truck with a wagging tail.

When Candice Jolly is not traveling the world with Monster Jam, she is back at home in Naples, Florida at her animal rescue.

All the dogs featured in Friday's story are available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society.

