Sharp Players: Overcoming physical challenges through songs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A special group of performers is using music to overcome their various physical challenges.

They call themselves the Sharp Players, and they have been making smiles and providing inspiration for decades.

Humming throughout Sharp Healthcare’s Alison DeRose Rehabilitation Center, the Sharp Players meet every Friday for practice.

Robert Kuhn, who suffered a stroke in May of 1984, that left his left side paralyzed, said he never misses a Friday practice.

“The song they sing are so uplifting. They just cut – permeate joy because that is what signing is all about. It’s all about joy,” he said.

Guitarist Brian Craig played professionally before his stroke in September 2016, and is now learning to play a Fernandes Sustainer with one arm. He believes the players have helped him progress faster.

“Everybody, despite their disabilities have found joy in continuing life and have found reasons to go on living,” said Brain.

Some of the vocalists are blind and use braille. Other vocalists suffered a brain injury and instead dance.

The Sharp Players have been singing melodies for decades – performing in nursing homes and churches – providing therapy it helps them all.

“We are all friends and we really care about each other,” said Suzanne, who is Sharp Players member.

The Sharp Players is led by Sharp social worker Richard Green. “It gives them confidence and hope. An identity.

In the first act they sing about the initial struggles. In the second act, it’s about moving forward. The Sharp Players end on “Let it Be,” a song dedicated to Vickie, one of their members who died a few weeks ago.

The Sharp Players accompanist is Kevin Cavanaugh who is the accompanist for the San Diego Gay Men’s Choir. He joined when his partner had a stroke.

You can contact Sharp Licensed Social Worker, Sharp Players Director, Richard Green at: richard.green@sharp.com