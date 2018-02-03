'That's it?' Fired FBI chief Comey scoffs at GOP memo

Six people were injured, including two men who suffered life-threatening injuries and two small children who suffered minor injuries, when an airborne car driven by a girl too young to have a driver's license landed atop a family traveling in a mini-van in the University City
It can be difficult to eat healthy with work schedules and family activities but one North County company is offering a solution. News 8 visited the kitchen of Food Made Fresh in Carlsbad to see how healthy dining can be affordable and taste great.
A man suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend and her aunt early Friday morning in the Trio's condominium near Lower Otay Lake turned up dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later in Los Angeles County, authorities reported.
San Diego Police are preparing for possible trouble at Chicano Park this weekend as a white nationalist group is scheduled to have a gathering at the park Saturday and counter demonstrators said they will be there too.
Pictures have poured in from News 8 viewers as we continue our Your Stories investigation about sudden, skyrocketing water bills.
Monster Jam returns to Petco Park Friday night, and with it a 10,000 pound truck the "Monster Mutt."
Mexico's foreign relations secretary said Friday that it might come as a surprise but his country's relationship with the United States today is "more fluid" and "closer" than it was with previous U.S. administrations.
From Clint Eastwood comes “The 15:17 to Paris,” which tells the real-life story of three men whose brave act turned them into heroes during a high-speed railway ride.