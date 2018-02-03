Meghan McCain Worked At The 'Echo Chamber' Fox News - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Meghan McCain Worked At The 'Echo Chamber' Fox News

Posted: Updated:

'The View' host Meghan McCain gives an update on her father, talks transitioning from Fox News to 'The View', and admits she'll face a partisan dilemma if Biden runs in 2020.

