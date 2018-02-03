La Jolla: Car slams into minivan carrying family of four

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Six people were injured, including two men who suffered life-threatening injuries and two small children who suffered minor injuries, when an airborne car driven by a girl too young to have a driver's license landed atop a family traveling in a mini-van in the University City area Friday night.

The collision was reported at 8:22 p.m. in the area of Miramar Road and La Jolla Village Drive, said San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel.

A Toyota sedan, driven by a 15-year-old girl who had a 22-year-old man as her passenger, was speeding westbound Miramar Road when the car began to slide and struck the center median, sending the car airborne into the eastbound lanes, Zwibel said.

The car landed atop of a Honda mini-van carrying a man, a woman, and two small children restrained in car seats.

The man driving the mini-van and the girl's passenger in the sedan suffered life-threatening injuries due to the collision, Zwibel said.

The teen driver of the sedan sustained a broken leg and lacerations, and the adult female passenger in the van also sustained broken bones, police said.

The two young children were properly restrained and were treated for minor car seat injuries, according to Zwibel.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the collision but the cause is under investigation, police said. No arrests were reported.