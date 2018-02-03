Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison For Cutting Baby Out Young Mom's Womb

Students at a Georgia Middle School erupted with joy when they found out they are all going on a trip to see “Black Panther,” one of the most anticipated films of the year.
Police have charged an Arizona man who allegedly sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock before Paddock carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
A North Dakota woman who pleaded guilty to the murder of her pregnant neighbor as part of
a plot to steal her baby has been sentenced to life in prison.
A California woman has been charged after she attempted suicide by driving her car the wrong way on the freeway, allegedly killing a young father.
A Philadelphia Eagles fan has pledged allegiance to her team ahead of the Super Bowl by eating two foot-long cheesesteaks in just 13 minutes.
How can you be on a state government missing persons list while simultaneously appearing on national TV?
America has been horrified by the extent of the abuse by gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, but within another group of athletes who have spent countless hours of training, some say they too have been sexually assaulted by their coaches.
The sport is swimmi...
A Los Angeles school shooting is believed to have been caused by a semi-automatic handgun that went off inside a 12-year-old girl's backpack, police said.
The Philadelphia Eagles are a shoo-in to take home this year's Vince Lombardi Trophy — just ask Fiona the Hippo.