Chicano Park: San Diego police arrest 3 during demonstrations

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8 / CNS) - Three arrests have been made during a demonstration at Chicano Park Saturday, according to San Diego police. The nationalist group, Bordertown Patriots, gathered to hold a "Patriot Picnic" demonstration near the park's colorful murals depicting various elements of Mexican and Mexican-American culture.

San Diego police also report that a suspect is in custody and an officer was punched in the face. As of 12:15 p.m., 700 people were on hand. Barricades were in place to keep the peace and maintain First Amendment rights, according to police.

Protesters said they would like to raise the American flag over the site, which otherwise flies a flag of Aztlan -- the legendary homeland of the Aztecs.

"...it should not be tolerated to fly only one foreign flag in a city owned park without the accompanying American flag while idolizing enemies of the nation and displaying openly un-American murals that teach children they live in the 'wrong' country," Bordertown Patriots said in a press release.

Counterprotesters were also expected at the park. Officers were stationed throughout the area and were monitoring the situation.

No clashes between opposing groups had been reported as of 10 a.m., when the event was scheduled to begin.

#ChicanoPark Update: We have made three arrests so far. An @SanDiegoPD Officer was punched in the face. We have arrested the person responsible. As a reminder violence, vandalism, or other criminal acts will not be tolerated. Unlawful behavior will result in your arrest — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 3, 2018

RELATED COVERAGE