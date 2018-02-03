Big Game bites with big buffalo flavor - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Big Game bites with big buffalo flavor

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A big part of watching the Super Bowl is the food and one of the top dishes on the menu is chicken wings.

The National Chicken Council recently released its annual chicken wing report, which projects the number of wings that will be eaten on Super Bowl Sunday. The NCC estimates fans will eat 1.35 billion wings over the course of the weekend, which is a 1.5 percent increase over last year.

Other "buffalo" options for your menu include:

  • Buffalo Chicken Dip Taco Cups
  • Buffalo Chicken Dip Pizza
  • Chicken Dip Sliders
  • And of course, dessert: Nutella Rice Krispie Treat Footballs

CLICK HERE for the recipes.

