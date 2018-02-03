Super Sunday Safety: Don't Drink & Drive

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - During Sunday’s football parties, many menus will include alcohol and while the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants fans to enjoy the day, they want them to do so safely.



The department plans to conduct extra patrols during Super Bowl Sunday and has these guidelines for the public:

Designate a sober driver

Take a cab or use a ride-sharing service or app

Use public transportation

Stay over at a friend's house

Don't let your friends drive drunk

Buzzed driving is drunk driving

In 2017, the Sheriff's Department arrested 1,225 people for DUI.