Local activists rally against trophy hunting

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Animal rights activists across the globe came together Saturday to call for an end to trophy hunting.

In San Diego, several dozen people protested trophy hunting during a march through Balboa Park.

“The individuals that hunt these animals say they are doing it for conservation, but they are not,” said Ellen Ericksen, an event organizer. ‘We need to keep these animals in the wild so they can reproduce naturally and live on for their species.”

Organizers specifically rallied against hunting practices in other countries, but also wanted to speak against hunting domestic bears, wolves and other predator animals.

Ericksen explained that Saturday’s event also functioned as a public awareness movement, bringing attention to trophy hunting for those that don’t realize its prevalence.