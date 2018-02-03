Catapult is looking to spend his golden years with a new family - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Catapult is looking to spend his golden years with a new family

Breed: German Shepherd mix
Age: 8 years old Gender: 
Sex: Neutered male
Adoption Fee: Catapult’s adoption fee has been waived

Catapult, an eight-year-old German Shepherd mix, is looking for his new best friend. Catapult is a friendly older gentleman who is looking for a loving family with whom to live out his retirement years. While Catapult is mellow most of the time, he does still enjoy playing ball for short periods of time. 

He knows how to sit and shake on command, and he’s a well-behaved companion inside the home. He loves to be pet and just wants to be near you, and he also did well with children in his previous home.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

Catapult is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus located at 3450 E. Valley Parkway. To learn more about making him part of your family, please visit www.sdhumane.org or call (619) 299-7012.

