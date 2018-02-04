Person hit and killed by suspected drugged driver In Paradise Hills

An early-morning crash in Fallbrook killed one person and sent three others to the hospital, a California Highway Patrol officer said Sunday.
Warm, dry conditions will continue throughout San Diego County this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Warm, dry conditions will continue throughout San Diego County this week, according to the National Weather Service.
A sprinkler system and quick response by firefighters limited damage from a fire to an office building Saturday in San Diego, authorities said.
Bobby Beathard, the San Diego Chargers general manager from 1990-99 who built the franchise's lone team to reach the Super Bowl, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.
A man suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend and her aunt early Friday morning in the trio's condominium near Lower Otay Lake turned up dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later in Los Angeles County, authorities reported.
Animal rights activists across the globe came together Saturday to call for an end to trophy hunting.
The navy celebrated its newest ship Saturday, as more than a thousand people gathered at the Broadway pier for the commissioning of the USS Omaha.
Egg-throwing and three arrests were the result of dueling demonstrations Saturday at Chicano Park, where a group calling for the American flag to be displayed at the local landmark was met with hundreds of counter-protesters.