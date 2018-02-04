Person hit and killed by suspected drugged driver In Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A person was killed Saturday night after being hit by a suspected drugged driver.

Police say two people were walking on a sidewalk in the 6400 block of Parkside Avenue when a pickup truck slammed into them.

One person was killed and the other was taken to the hospital.

Officers gave a field sobriety test to the man accused of driving the truck.

"The individual driving the vehicle was unable to maneuver the bend in the road," said San Diego Police Department Lieutenant Misty Cedrun. "Unfortunately, he jumped over the curb and there were two bystanders that were walking to their home."

A 67-year-old man was pinned under the front of the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old female was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported the driver tried to run away.

"As they saw the driver fleeing, they were able to put that information out through our 911 system," said Lt. Cedrun. "Citizens were very helpful at pointing out where he was going. Officers were able to make contact where he was subsequently detained and then positively identified by a citizen."

Several witnesses were interviewed by police.

Others were asked to confirm the identity of the man they saw get out of the truck and run away.

Officers then ran the unidentified man through a series of tests.

Including asking him to walk down the center line of Parkside Avenue.

Eventually, they gave him a breathalyzer test and later arrested him on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs or medication.