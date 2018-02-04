LA officers confiscate 14 meth packages wrapped like burritos

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Officers confiscated 14 foil-wrapped methamphetamine packages that look like burritos at a routine traffic stop in Angelino Height, police said Sunday.
On the LAPD HQ's Twitter page, they reported "14 'burritos' and a gun off the streets thanks to #LAPD Rampart Officers. But these aren't your typical burritos...these were filled with meth!"
Officers also found a handgun and arrested one person on suspicion of transportation of narcotics during the routine traffic stop, about 6:30 p.m Saturday in the area of Boston Street and Edgeware Road, a news outlet reported.
A watch commander at the LAPD's Rampart station could not be reached for immediate comment.
Warm, dry conditions will continue throughout San Diego County this week, according to the National Weather Service.
