LA officers confiscate 14 meth packages wrapped like burritos

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Officers confiscated 14 foil-wrapped methamphetamine packages that look like burritos at a routine traffic stop in Angelino Height, police said Sunday.



On the LAPD HQ's Twitter page, they reported "14 'burritos' and a gun off the streets thanks to #LAPD Rampart Officers. But these aren't your typical burritos...these were filled with meth!"



Officers also found a handgun and arrested one person on suspicion of transportation of narcotics during the routine traffic stop, about 6:30 p.m Saturday in the area of Boston Street and Edgeware Road, a news outlet reported.



A watch commander at the LAPD's Rampart station could not be reached for immediate comment.

14 “burritos” and a gun off the streets thanks to #LAPD Rampart Officers. But these aren’t your typical burritos...these were filled with meth! https://t.co/EAct7r2NJO pic.twitter.com/3zSDWDrjWz — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 4, 2018