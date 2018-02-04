LA officers confiscate 14 meth packages wrapped like burritos - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

LA officers confiscate 14 meth packages wrapped like burritos

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Officers confiscated 14 foil-wrapped methamphetamine packages that look like burritos at a routine traffic stop in Angelino Height, police said Sunday.

On the LAPD HQ's Twitter page, they reported "14 'burritos' and a gun off the streets thanks to #LAPD Rampart Officers. But these aren't your typical burritos...these were filled with meth!"

Officers also found a handgun and arrested one person on suspicion of transportation of narcotics during the routine traffic stop, about 6:30 p.m Saturday in the area of Boston Street and Edgeware Road, a news outlet reported.

A watch commander at the LAPD's Rampart station could not be reached for immediate comment.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.