Mid-City house fire leaves 3 people displaced - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mid-City house fire leaves 3 people displaced

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Three people were injured in a fire at a Mid-City home Saturday and left without a place to stay. 

Firefighters responded to the home in the 5400 block of Grape Street at about 2 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Two adults and one child were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to the home's attic, and it was knocked down by about 2:30.

The fire caused an estimated $175,000 in damage to the house and its content.

Some animals reportedly died in the fire.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.