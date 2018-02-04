Mid-City house fire leaves 3 people displaced

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Three people were injured in a fire at a Mid-City home Saturday and left without a place to stay.



Firefighters responded to the home in the 5400 block of Grape Street at about 2 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



Two adults and one child were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.



Crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to the home's attic, and it was knocked down by about 2:30.



The fire caused an estimated $175,000 in damage to the house and its content.

Some animals reportedly died in the fire.