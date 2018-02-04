Vigil held for woman hit by car in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The friends and family of a woman who died after being hit by a car in City Heights earlier this week are calling on the city to take action.

A vigil for 46-year-old Maricela Barajas was held on the corner of 44th Street and University Avenue on Saturday night.

She was in a nearby crosswalk Wednesday when she was hit by a sedan.

Her family says she was pronounced brain dead the next day and taken off life support Saturday morning.

Now, they've started a petition to make the city improve safety measures at the intersection so that no else gets hurt.

The family has also started a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.