Man thrown from car in La Jolla crash dies from injuries

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A 22-year-old man who was the passenger of a vehicle that crashed Friday night died early Saturday morning, according to a report the San Diego Police Department released Sunday.

The man's name has not been released as authorities have not yet notified his next of kin.

According to the report, the man was the unrestrained front passenger in the car, which was travelling at a high rate of speed westbound on Miramar Road.

As the vehicle travelled over the 805 overpass the driver – a 15-year-old girl – lost control of the car, which flipped onto its roof, slid into the eastbound lanes of the street and collided with another vehicle.

The passenger was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

He was taken to Scripps La Jolla where he was diagnosed with "non-survivable" injuries and died a short time later.

