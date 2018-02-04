High-end purses stolen from Nordstrom in Fashion Valley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Five men dressed all in black and wearing hoodies reportedly made off with tens of thousands of dollars' worth of high-end purses on Sunday morning.
A call came in around 11:30 a.m. from the Chanel Boutique at Nordstrom in Fashion Valley Mall reporting that five black male adults grabbed 15 purses and ran.
Four of the suspects allegedly went inside the store while another remained outside. The fifth suspect reportedly threatened employees of the store with pepper spray or mace.
No employees were actually sprayed.
The suspects sped away in a charcoal grey older model Honda sedan, according to reports.
San Diego Police would not comment on whether this theft was related to the recent snatchings at nearby stores.
A group of 10 thieves, all wearing gloves and hooded sweat shirts, used a crowbar or similar tool to pry open the front door of the Hermes De Paris store at the Friars Road shopping center last month. More than half a million dollars' worth of merchandise was stolen in that case.
SDPD confirm that five men stole fifteen purses from the Chanel section in Nordstrom’s at the Fashion Valley mall. They estimate the value of the stolen merchandise was $10k+. If you have any information contact San Diego Police @News8 pic.twitter.com/IxXmqV3ILz— Tim Blodgett (@TCBlodgettKFMB) February 4, 2018
Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the robbery had taken place on Saturday night.
RELATED COVERAGE
One person was killed and at least two others were injured in an accident on the I-15 near Mira Mesa Boulevard on Sunday.
A teenaged man's medical condition deteriorated quickly after a single-vehicle crash, and he died at a hospital, police confirmed Sunday.
Five men dressed all in black and wearing hoodies reportedly made off with tens of thousands of dollars' worth of high-end purses on Sunday morning.
A 22-year-old man who was the passenger of a vehicle that crashed Friday night died early Saturday morning, according to a report the San Diego Police Department released Sunday.
If you've been driving around, you've probably noticed the prices at the pump are starting to go up.
The friends and family of a woman who died after being hit by a car in City Heights earlier this week are calling on the city to take action.
An early-morning crash in Fallbrook killed one person and sent three others to the hospital, a California Highway Patrol officer said Sunday.
Warm, dry conditions will continue throughout San Diego County this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Warm, dry conditions will continue throughout San Diego County this week, according to the National Weather Service.
A sprinkler system and quick response by firefighters limited damage from a fire to an office building Saturday in San Diego, authorities said.