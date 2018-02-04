High-end purses stolen from Nordstrom in Fashion Valley

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Five men dressed all in black and wearing hoodies reportedly made off with tens of thousands of dollars' worth of high-end purses on Sunday morning.

A call came in around 11:30 a.m. from the Chanel Boutique at Nordstrom in Fashion Valley Mall reporting that five black male adults grabbed 15 purses and ran.

Four of the suspects allegedly went inside the store while another remained outside. The fifth suspect reportedly threatened employees of the store with pepper spray or mace.

No employees were actually sprayed.

The suspects sped away in a charcoal grey older model Honda sedan, according to reports.

San Diego Police would not comment on whether this theft was related to the recent snatchings at nearby stores.

A group of 10 thieves, all wearing gloves and hooded sweat shirts, used a crowbar or similar tool to pry open the front door of the Hermes De Paris store at the Friars Road shopping center last month. More than half a million dollars' worth of merchandise was stolen in that case.

SDPD confirm that five men stole fifteen purses from the Chanel section in Nordstrom’s at the Fashion Valley mall. They estimate the value of the stolen merchandise was $10k+. If you have any information contact San Diego Police @News8 pic.twitter.com/IxXmqV3ILz — Tim Blodgett (@TCBlodgettKFMB) February 4, 2018

Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the robbery had taken place on Saturday night.

RELATED COVERAGE