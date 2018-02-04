1 killed, 2 injured in Mira Mesa freeway accident

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — One person was killed and at least two others were injured in an accident on the I-15 near Mira Mesa Boulevard on Sunday.

The fatal accident occurred in the southbound HOV lanes of the freeway.

At least two injured victims were transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

California Highway Patrol believed all the individuals involved in the accident were minors.

