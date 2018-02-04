Reese Witherspoon, Demi Lovato and Other Celebs React to Justin - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Reese Witherspoon, Demi Lovato and Other Celebs React to Justin Timberlake's Halftime Performance

Updated: Feb 4, 2018 6:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.