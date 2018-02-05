Speed and alcohol blamed in deadly Carlsbad crash

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A suspected drunk driver was fatally injured when he crashed his pickup and was thrown from the truck near Calavera Trails in Carlsbad, police said Monday.



The 29-year-old San Diego resident was apparently speeding east on Carlsbad Village Drive when he ran a red light at College Boulevard a little before 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Carlsbad police Sgt. Matt Lowe said. His Toyota pickup sped through the intersection onto Peninsula Drive, where it struck a guard rail, a tree and a parked car before overturning and coming to a rest on its roof in the driveway of a home.



"During the crash, the driver was ejected from the truck and was found lying on the sidewalk by responding personnel," Lowe said.



Firefighters provided advanced life-support medical treatment and took the driver to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, where doctors pronounced him dead from his injuries, Lowe said. His name was withheld pending family notification.



Carlsbad traffic officers were conducting a full investigation but believe that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, Lowe said.



The deadly accidents happened roughly three hours after the end of the Super Bowl during a time when police agencies and the county sheriff's department were conducting extra patrols in search of suspected drunk drivers.