Larry Nassar, Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor, Gets Another 40-125 Years in Prison

2 dead, At Least 70 injured After Amtrak Train and Freight Train Collide

Two people were killed and at least 70 others injured when an Amtrak train derailed early Sunday in South Carolina.





