Jennifer Lawrence Leads 'Fly, Eagles, Fly' Chant on a Plane Ahead of Super Bowl : Watch!

Kevin Hart admits he got a little turnt up while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles beating the New England Patriots 41 to 33 at Sunday's Super Bowl LII.
Jennifer Lawrence wasn't at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for Super Bowl LII, but she was certainly there in spirit!
Disney and Pixar's Coco knows a thing or two about fame and fortune. Coco cleaned up at the box office -- becoming the highest grossing film of all time in Mexico -- won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature, and is nominated for two Oscars. It is almost prophetic, then, that the movie nearl...
Mandy Moore admits that she and her co-stars were greatly affected by the recent This Is Us episode that aired immediately following the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
During her six seasons as Beltway workaholic Amy Brookheimer on Veep, Anna Chlumsky has repeatedly used breaks to return to stage acting. “It’s where I was born,” she says. “I use the metaphor of a cross-trained athlete: If you’ve been doing a lot of sprinting -- I liken that to TV, whe...
Bridget Moynahan might have a personal connection to the New England Patriots, but on Super Bowl Sunday, she was cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles.