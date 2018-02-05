Organizers launch signature drive for Convention Center expansion

Opening statements began Monday in the trial of an Alpine man charged with killing his girlfriend's 18-month-old daughter.
The trial started Monday for a former Camp Pendleton Marine corporal charged in the murder of a Navy veteran.
The organizers of a proposed ballot measure that would raise money for the downtown convention center and homelessness programs launched their signature-gathering effort Monday.
A 900-foot railroad bridge over the San Diego River opened Monday as part of an effort to add a second set of tracks to improve train reliability and increase service frequency.
Authorities Monday identified the 20-year-old woman who died in an early morning head-on crash with a U-Haul truck in Fallbrook.
In its continued attempt to take over San Diego-based Qualcomm, rival chip maker Broadcom Monday upped its offer from $70 a share to $82 a share, pushing the total deal to about $121 billion in what would be the largest deal ever in the electronics industry.
A suspected drunken driver was fatally injured when he crashed his pickup truck near Calavera Trails in Carlsbad, police said Monday.