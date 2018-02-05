Widow Decorates Car With Hearts and Teddy Bears, Just in Time for Valentine's Day

A man who has been to every single Super Bowl along with his four buddies has died — just a day before this year's matchup.
A lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan got the most appropriate gift from his children: Tickets to the Super Bowl!
The young New England Patriots fan who snapped a halftime selfie with Justin Timberlake has called it "one of the best times of my life."
A family with two disabled sons had the home makeover of a lifetime when Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper made their home wheelchair-accessible, but the generosity didn't stop there.
Margaret first realized something might be wrong with her daughter when the Chicago teen stopped sleeping this fall.
A Virginia man is nearly half a million dollars richer after winning the lottery with numbers he said came to him as he slept.