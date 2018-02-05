Trial begins for former Marine accused of murder

VISTA (NEWS 8) — The trial started Monday for a former Camp Pendleton Marine corporal charged in the murder of a Navy veteran.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Kevin Coset killed 24-year-old Alvin Bulaoro then left the body in an SUV, in Fallbrook, back in December of 2012.

In addition to being a Navy vet, Bulaoro served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve.

His body was found on Jan. 3, 2013 zipped inside a sleeping bag in the back seat of his own Toyota 4-Runner.

Bulaoro's family had reported him missing about two weeks prior to his body being found.

Coset was arrested on Camp Pendleton in February of that year.

Prosecutors say journal entries written by Coset link him to the murder.

