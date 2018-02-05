Trial begins for a man charged in toddler's death - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trial begins for a man charged in toddler's death

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) — Opening statements began Monday in the trial of an Alpine man charged with killing his girlfriend's 18-month-old daughter. 

28-year-old Wiliey Foster Jr. was dating the mother of Leah Brown-Meza when the girl died in 2016. 

Prosecutors say the toddler suffered blunt force trauma. 

Foster is charged with child assault resulting in death and second-degree murder.  

Her mother, 21-year-old Lillie Golden Brown, was also later charged with felony child endangerment. 

Leah was found dead in a motor home on Hunter Lane in Alpine on Dec. 6, 2016. 

