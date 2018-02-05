BMX athlete shares his battle with brain tumors

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Professional BMX Athlete, Josh Perry transcends gravity for a living, completing death-defying tricks with ease.



However, Josh’s bravery goes far beyond his work on the track, he survived multiple brain tumors and after open brain surgery was back training 5 weeks later!



At 21 years old, during intensive training, Josh suffered a head injury that caused him to get an MRI and he was hit with devastating news. The doctors found a brain tumor.



Upon being diagnosed, Josh turned what was a negatively life-threatening situation into a positive one. He ensures that "BMX has saved his life" and he's "been able to see the world because of what he does on his bike"



The Joshua Perry Foundation is an organization that is committed to supporting children with brain tumors, injuries, ADHD and other brain disorders by creating hope and inspiration through sport, entertainment, and education.



Josh is now currently living with a total of four new brain tumors, but still continues to ride and compete in the BMX world.



His different perspective on life has inspired others to listen to their bodies and its intuitions, and to most importantly never give up on your dreams.



