Super Sunday's best and buzzworthy commercials

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California man celebrated his 102nd birthday by setting the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to ride a zip line. The Los Angeles Times reports Glenn Quillin of Carlsbad took the ride Saturday at the La Jolla Zip Zoom park in Pauma Valley. Quillin’s grandson, Mike Welch, says once certified by the Guinness World Records organization, Quillin will own the record held by a 90-year-old. La Jolla Zip Zoom Manager Chad Gutierrez says he’s a...