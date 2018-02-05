Super Sunday's best and buzzworthy commercials - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Super Sunday's best and buzzworthy commercials

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Super Bowl commercials were filled with celebrities and a big price tag: $5 million for 30 seconds.  

So, did Martha Stewart, or Morgan Freeman steal the show? 

To share which companies really scored, national business correspondent for USA Today Charisse Jones spoke with Morning Extra.  

Since 1989, USA Today's audience has crowned their favorite commercial using what's called an ad meter

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.