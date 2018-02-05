Believe in Yourself Foundation providing girls with dresses - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Believe in Yourself Foundation providing girls with dresses

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Going to a winter formal or prom is a very special time in a teenage girl's life. 

But affording the dress can sometimes put a huge strain on her and her family. 

Sam Sisakhti, the founder of a hugely popular fashion website USTrendy.com, is doing something about that. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.