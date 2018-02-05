Natalie Wood Death Investigation: Sheriff's Officials Discuss New Details

Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators held a press conference Monday to discuss new information in the investigation into the unexplained drowning death of Hollywood star Natalie Wood. Wood drowned off the coast of Catalina Island in California in November 1981 after she went missing from ...
Bo Derek plays Tara Reid's mom in Sharknado 3: Hell No!, and ET talked to the sex symbol about aging in Hollywood and her famous boyfriend, John Corbett.
Sarah Silverman took a line out of Gwyneth Paltrow's breakup statement to announce that she and Michael Sheen have ended things after three years of dating.
Kim Kardashian West is thrilled that her newborn daughter, Chicago, will have a cousin who is right around her age!