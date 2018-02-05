Project Alive: Fighting for a cure for Hunter Syndrome - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Project Alive: Fighting for a cure for Hunter Syndrome

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Someone once said "a worried mother does better research than the FBI." 

That is so true for Morning Extra guest Melissa Hogan. 

When her youngest son started having medical issues, she never guessed what would happen next. 

Melissa visited Morning Extra to share her story and raise awareness

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.