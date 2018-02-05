'Dancing With the Stars' Tour Bus Involved in Massive Fatal Multi-Car Accident in Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two people killed by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning, police said. A state trooper discovered wreckage at the scene near Holt Road.
The cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Nightare doing OK after a massive, deadly car crash in Iowa.
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia isn't immune to the emotional turmoil caused by Jack's death either.
Hillary Scott introduced the world to her adorable newborn twin daughters with a pair of heartwarming black-and-white snapshots that she shared to Instagram on Monday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators held a press conference Monday to discuss new information in the investigation into the unexplained drowning death of Hollywood star Natalie Wood. Wood drowned off the coast of Catalina Island in California in November 1981 after she went missing from ...
Bo Derek plays Tara Reid's mom in Sharknado 3: Hell No!, and ET talked to the sex symbol about aging in Hollywood and her famous boyfriend, John Corbett.