Former 'Bachelor' Nick Viall and Corinne Olympios Reunite One Year After He Sent Her Home -- See the Pic!

Kendall Jenner continues to diss Sofia Richie, and this time, the supermodel seems to be hitting where it hurts.
Nearly the entire slate of Academy Award Nominees gathered together for a gala luncheon on Monday at the Hollywood Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, where the star-studded super group gathered together around a giant golden Oscar statue to pose for a fun class photo commemorating this ye...
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two people killed by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning, police said. A state trooper discovered wreckage at the scene near Holt Road.
The cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Nightare doing OK after a massive, deadly car crash in Iowa.
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia isn't immune to the emotional turmoil caused by Jack's death either.