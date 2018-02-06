Pain at the pump not letting up as San Diego gas prices soar

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose a tenth of a cent Monday to $3.417, its highest amount since Sep. 7th, 2015.

The average price has now risen each day for the last three weeks, including 1.2 cents over the weekend, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The price has increased 20.5 cents since it began rising 21 days ago.

Monday's average price is 7.2 cents more than a week ago, 26 cents higher than one month ago and 53.3 cents more than this date last year. San Diego's average gas price has risen 29.5 cents since the start of the year and is now 7.3 cents above the state average and 81.2 cents higher than the national average.

"Oil industry analysts reported ... that part of the price surge includes the higher costs of producing the summer blend of gasoline, even though that blend is not required for use in California gas pumps for two more months," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"The California Energy Commission also reports ... that the state's gasoline production has dropped by about 12 percent in the last two weeks as refinery maintenance season begins. Along with higher oil costs, these factors are pushing up gas prices and prompting more investment in California gasoline futures, which further increases prices."

RELATED