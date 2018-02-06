California legislative staff get whistleblower protections

Visitors to Moonlight Beach will see a beautiful new mural created by local residents. The artwork is called "The Pacific Playground," and was installed by the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project Foundation. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look.
A Carlsbad man celebrated his 102nd birthday by setting the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to ride a zip line.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose a tenth of a cent Monday to $3.417, its highest amount since Sep. 7th, 2015.
Football fans won't see Saint Augustine football coach Richard Sanchez on the sidelines for the Saints this year. He is moving up to Division 1 college football and will be the defensive backs coach for Rocky Long and the Aztecs.It is a homecoming for Sanchez who was a grad assistant at San Diego State under Ted Tollner. News 8's John Howard asked Sanchez the difference between coaching high-schoolers and college students.
Football fans won't see Saint Augustine football coach Richard Sanchez on the sidelines for the Saints this year. He is moving up to Division 1 college football and will be the defensive backs coach for Rocky Long and the Aztecs.It is a homecoming for Sanchez who was a grad assistant at San Diego State under Ted Tollner. News 8's John Howard asked Sanchez the difference between coaching high-schoolers and college students.
If you've ever dreamed of buying a home with a view, you might want to consider Julian's Observer's Inn.
The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.
A proposed ballot measure got a boost for its signature-gathering campaign Monday thanks to extremely low gas prices at two North County gas stations.
Crime in San Diego hit a 49-year low last year, according to an annual report released by Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman Monday.